QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Equitable Holdings
(NYSE:EQH)
30.89
0.64[2.12%]
At close: May 27
30.89
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low30.38 - 30.89
52 Week High/Low25.73 - 37.13
Open / Close30.38 / 30.89
Float / Outstanding292.2M / 381M
Vol / Avg.1.9M / 3.2M
Mkt Cap11.8B
P/E8.46
50d Avg. Price30.1
Div / Yield0.8/2.59%
Payout Ratio19.73
EPS1.44
Total Float292.2M

Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), Dividends

Equitable Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Equitable Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.88%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

May 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Equitable Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Equitable Holdings (EQH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equitable Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 6, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Equitable Holdings (EQH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Equitable Holdings ($EQH) will be on June 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Equitable Holdings (EQH) shares by May 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Equitable Holdings (EQH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Equitable Holdings (EQH) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH)?
A

Equitable Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Equitable Holdings (EQH) was $0.20 and was paid out next on June 6, 2022.

