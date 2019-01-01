Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Equitable Holdings
Equitable Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) was reported by JP Morgan on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting EQH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.54% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) was provided by JP Morgan, and Equitable Holdings upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Equitable Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Equitable Holdings was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Equitable Holdings (EQH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $36.00. The current price Equitable Holdings (EQH) is trading at is $30.89, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
