Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. which operates under the brand J-POWER, is a Japanese electric utility company involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of energy. The company operates a portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, nuclear, geothermal, and thermal power plants located primarily throughout Japan, but also elsewhere in Southeast Asia and North America. While most of Electric Power Development's power generating facilities are hydroelectric, the company's total electric power production can be divided fairly evenly between its thermal and hydroelectric sites. Electric Power Development generates almost all of its revenue from its electric utility operations, which primarily comprise the sale of energy from its thermal power plants.