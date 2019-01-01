|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Electric Power (OTCPK: EPWDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Electric Power.
There is no analysis for Electric Power
The stock price for Electric Power (OTCPK: EPWDF) is $13.47 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 17:29:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Electric Power.
Electric Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Electric Power.
Electric Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.