QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Epsilon Energy
(NASDAQ:EPSN)
7.11
0.06[0.85%]
At close: May 27
7.11
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.07 - 7.15
52 Week High/Low3.92 - 7.99
Open / Close7.09 / 7.11
Float / Outstanding6.5M / 23.8M
Vol / Avg.203.5K / 145.9K
Mkt Cap169M
P/E11.47
50d Avg. Price6.8
Div / Yield0.2/2.82%
Payout Ratio7.9
EPS0.25
Total Float6.5M

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN), Dividends

Epsilon Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Epsilon Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.40%

Annual Dividend

$0.25

Last Dividend

Mar 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Epsilon Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Epsilon Energy (EPSN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epsilon Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on March 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Epsilon Energy (EPSN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epsilon Energy (EPSN). The last dividend payout was on March 31, 2022 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Epsilon Energy (EPSN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epsilon Energy (EPSN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on March 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)?
A

Epsilon Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Epsilon Energy (EPSN) was $0.06 and was paid out next on March 31, 2022.

