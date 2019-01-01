ñol

Edgewell Personal Care
(NYSE:EPC)
36.74
0.32[0.88%]
At close: May 27
36.76
0.0200[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low36.28 - 36.96
52 Week High/Low32 - 51.86
Open / Close36.71 / 36.76
Float / Outstanding37.6M / 52.8M
Vol / Avg.260.8K / 484.9K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E16.94
50d Avg. Price36.71
Div / Yield0.6/1.63%
Payout Ratio27.65
EPS0.43
Total Float37.6M

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Edgewell Personal Care reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.500

Quarterly Revenue

$547.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$547.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Edgewell Personal Care missed estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $28.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Edgewell Personal Care's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.84 0.82 0.59
EPS Actual 0.42 1.01 0.89 0.70
Revenue Estimate 465.17M 517.63M 534.25M 532.95M
Revenue Actual 463.30M 543.20M 573.70M 519.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Edgewell Personal Care Questions & Answers

Q
When is Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reporting earnings?
A

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Q
What were Edgewell Personal Care’s (NYSE:EPC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $637.5M, which missed the estimate of $648.1M.

