Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Edgewell Personal Care missed estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $28.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Edgewell Personal Care's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.84
|0.82
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|1.01
|0.89
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|465.17M
|517.63M
|534.25M
|532.95M
|Revenue Actual
|463.30M
|543.20M
|573.70M
|519.30M
