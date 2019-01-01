Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) was reported by Barclays on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting EPC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.07% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) was provided by Barclays, and Edgewell Personal Care maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Edgewell Personal Care, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Edgewell Personal Care was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $29.00. The current price Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) is trading at is $36.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
