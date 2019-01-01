Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC), Dividends

Enerpac Tool Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Enerpac Tool Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Enerpac Tool Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on October 18, 2021.
