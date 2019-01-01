ñol

Enerpac Tool Group
(NYSE:EPAC)
20.32
0.12[0.59%]
At close: May 27
20.20
-0.1200[-0.59%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low20.17 - 20.58
52 Week High/Low16.25 - 28.26
Open / Close20.4 / 20.32
Float / Outstanding38M / 60.6M
Vol / Avg.922.6K / 306.1K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E32.77
50d Avg. Price20.68
Div / Yield0.04/0.20%
Payout Ratio6.45
EPS0.02
Total Float38M

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC), Dividends

Enerpac Tool Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Enerpac Tool Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.16%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Oct 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Enerpac Tool Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enerpac Tool Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on October 18, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC). The last dividend payout was on October 18, 2021 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on October 18, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)?
A

Enerpac Tool Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) was $0.04 and was paid out next on October 18, 2021.

