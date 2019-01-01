QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.4K
Div / Yield
0.02/2.90%
52 Wk
0.61 - 0.87
Mkt Cap
332.5M
Payout Ratio
14.22
Open
-
P/E
9.74
Shares
540.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Emeco Holdings Ltd owns and operates a fleet of original equipment manufacturer machines to deliver equipment rental solutions. Its reportable segments are Australian Rental that provides a wide range of earthmoving equipment to customers in Australia, Australian Workshops which is engaged in providing maintenance services to customers in Australia and Pit N Portal which provides a range of mining services solutions and associated services to customers in Australia.. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Australian Rental Segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Emeco Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emeco Holdings (EOHDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emeco Holdings (OTCPK: EOHDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emeco Holdings's (EOHDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emeco Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Emeco Holdings (EOHDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emeco Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Emeco Holdings (EOHDF)?

A

The stock price for Emeco Holdings (OTCPK: EOHDF) is $0.615 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Emeco Holdings (EOHDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emeco Holdings.

Q

When is Emeco Holdings (OTCPK:EOHDF) reporting earnings?

A

Emeco Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emeco Holdings (EOHDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emeco Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Emeco Holdings (EOHDF) operate in?

A

Emeco Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.