Emeco Holdings Ltd owns and operates a fleet of original equipment manufacturer machines to deliver equipment rental solutions. Its reportable segments are Australian Rental that provides a wide range of earthmoving equipment to customers in Australia, Australian Workshops which is engaged in providing maintenance services to customers in Australia and Pit N Portal which provides a range of mining services solutions and associated services to customers in Australia.. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Australian Rental Segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.