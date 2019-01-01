Enovis (NYSE:ENOV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enovis beat estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $143.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enovis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.71
|1.59
|1.59
|1.20
|EPS Actual
|1.77
|1.62
|1.68
|1.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.01B
|958.43M
|917.93M
|841.23M
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|965.89M
|985.93M
|879.21M
Enovis Questions & Answers
Enovis (ENOV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.29, which hit the estimate of $1.29.
The Actual Revenue was $965.8M, which beat the estimate of $939.9M.
