EMX Royalty (AMEX:EMX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$1.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$796K
Earnings History
EMX Royalty Questions & Answers
When is EMX Royalty (AMEX:EMX) reporting earnings?
EMX Royalty (EMX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EMX Royalty (AMEX:EMX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were EMX Royalty’s (AMEX:EMX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
