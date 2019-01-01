QQQ
Range
2.19 - 2.32
Vol / Avg.
78.9K/169.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.85 - 3.69
Mkt Cap
233.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
105.4M
Outstanding
EMX Royalty Corp and its subsidiaries operate as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consist of properties in North America, Europe, Turkey, Australia, Chile, and Haiti.

EMX Royalty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EMX Royalty (EMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EMX Royalty's (EMX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EMX Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for EMX Royalty (EMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting EMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.77% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EMX Royalty (EMX)?

A

The stock price for EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) is $2.2193 last updated Today at 8:56:30 PM.

Q

Does EMX Royalty (EMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EMX Royalty.

Q

When is EMX Royalty (AMEX:EMX) reporting earnings?

A

EMX Royalty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is EMX Royalty (EMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EMX Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does EMX Royalty (EMX) operate in?

A

EMX Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.