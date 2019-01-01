EMX Royalty (AMEX:EMX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.25 expecting EMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.84% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and EMX Royalty maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of EMX Royalty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for EMX Royalty was filed on March 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest EMX Royalty (EMX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.50 to $4.25. The current price EMX Royalty (EMX) is trading at is $1.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
