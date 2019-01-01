ñol

ClearBridge Energy
(NYSE:EMO)
30.13
0.79[2.69%]
At close: May 27
27.80
-2.3300[-7.73%]
After Hours: 9:09AM EDT
Day High/Low29.46 - 30.23
52 Week High/Low19.45 - 31.3
Open / Close29.49 / 30.12
Float / Outstanding- / 13.1M
Vol / Avg.66.9K / 60.3K
Mkt Cap394.9M
P/E2.83
50d Avg. Price28.15
Div / Yield2/6.64%
Payout Ratio13.76
EPS-
Total Float-

ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ClearBridge Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ClearBridge Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

ClearBridge Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for ClearBridge Energy

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO)?
A

There are no earnings for ClearBridge Energy

Q
What were ClearBridge Energy’s (NYSE:EMO) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for ClearBridge Energy

