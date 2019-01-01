QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.11 - 3.15
Mkt Cap
929.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
373.4M
Outstanding
EML Payments is a financial technology company that operates in 32 countries across North America, Europe and Australia, The firm builds the infrastructure for a customer to facilitate/accept payments via a prepaid card or in real-time. It makes money primarily via clipping a fee on payment transactions. It also earns fees from breakage, inactive accounts, cash establishments and interest on debit volumes. EML's payment solutions cater to a variety of applications including payouts, gifts, incentives, rewards, and supplier payments. The firm operates in three segments: gift & incentive, general purpose reloadable, and digital payments.

EML Payments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EML Payments (EMCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EML Payments (OTCPK: EMCHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EML Payments's (EMCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EML Payments.

Q

What is the target price for EML Payments (EMCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EML Payments

Q

Current Stock Price for EML Payments (EMCHF)?

A

The stock price for EML Payments (OTCPK: EMCHF) is $2.49 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 15:06:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EML Payments (EMCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EML Payments.

Q

When is EML Payments (OTCPK:EMCHF) reporting earnings?

A

EML Payments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EML Payments (EMCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EML Payments.

Q

What sector and industry does EML Payments (EMCHF) operate in?

A

EML Payments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.