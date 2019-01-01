EML Payments is a financial technology company that operates in 32 countries across North America, Europe and Australia, The firm builds the infrastructure for a customer to facilitate/accept payments via a prepaid card or in real-time. It makes money primarily via clipping a fee on payment transactions. It also earns fees from breakage, inactive accounts, cash establishments and interest on debit volumes. EML's payment solutions cater to a variety of applications including payouts, gifts, incentives, rewards, and supplier payments. The firm operates in three segments: gift & incentive, general purpose reloadable, and digital payments.