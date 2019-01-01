ñol

Electric Last Mile Solns
(NASDAQ:ELMS)
0.7103
0.0554[8.46%]
At close: May 27
0.665
-0.0453[-6.38%]
After Hours: 6:34PM EDT
Day High/Low0.67 - 0.72
52 Week High/Low0.6 - 12
Open / Close0.67 / 0.71
Float / Outstanding- / 124M
Vol / Avg.321.1K / 743.5K
Mkt Cap88.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.15
Total Float-

Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Electric Last Mile Solns reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 10

EPS

$-0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$136K

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$136K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Electric Last Mile Solns using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Electric Last Mile Solns Questions & Answers

Q
When is Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) reporting earnings?
A

Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 10, 2021 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which beat the estimate of $-0.22.

Q
What were Electric Last Mile Solns’s (NASDAQ:ELMS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

