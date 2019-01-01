ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Electric Last Mile Solns
(OTCPK:ELMSQ)
0.0901
-0.0599[-39.93%]
Last update: 2:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.09 - 0.14
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.19
Open / Close0.1 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 124M
Vol / Avg.3.3M / 3.9M
Mkt Cap11.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.15
Total Float-

Electric Last Mile Solns (OTC:ELMSQ), Quotes and News Summary

Electric Last Mile Solns (OTC: ELMSQ)

Day High/Low0.09 - 0.14
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.19
Open / Close0.1 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 124M
Vol / Avg.3.3M / 3.9M
Mkt Cap11.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.15
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc is focused on redefining the last mile with efficient, connected, and customizable solutions. Its first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market.
Read More

Electric Last Mile Solns Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMSQ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Electric Last Mile Solns (OTCPK: ELMSQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Electric Last Mile Solns's (ELMSQ) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Electric Last Mile Solns.

Q
What is the target price for Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMSQ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Electric Last Mile Solns

Q
Current Stock Price for Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMSQ)?
A

The stock price for Electric Last Mile Solns (OTCPK: ELMSQ) is $0.0901 last updated Today at June 24, 2022, 6:11 PM UTC.

Q
Does Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMSQ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electric Last Mile Solns.

Q
When is Electric Last Mile Solns (OTCPK:ELMSQ) reporting earnings?
A

Electric Last Mile Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMSQ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Electric Last Mile Solns.

Q
What sector and industry does Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMSQ) operate in?
A

Electric Last Mile Solns is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.