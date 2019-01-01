ñol

E-L Financial Corp
(OTCPK:ELFIF)
654.9999
00
At close: May 25
666.6128
11.6129[1.77%]
After Hours: 4:12PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low638.5 - 809.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.7M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.2K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E8.16
50d Avg. Price691.92
Div / Yield7.72/1.18%
Payout Ratio9.72
EPS-66.52
Total Float-

E-L Financial Corp (OTC:ELFIF), Dividends

E-L Financial Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash E-L Financial Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.63%

Annual Dividend

$3.8058

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

E-L Financial Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for E-L Financial Corp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.95 on October 17, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF). The last dividend payout was on October 17, 2018 and was $0.95

Q
How much per share is the next E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.95 on October 17, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for E-L Financial Corp (OTCPK:ELFIF)?
A

E-L Financial Corp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF) was $0.95 and was paid out next on October 17, 2018.

