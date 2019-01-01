ñol

E-L Financial Corp
(OTCPK:ELFIF)
654.9999
00
At close: May 25
666.6128
11.6129[1.77%]
After Hours: 4:12PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low638.5 - 809.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.7M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.2K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E8.16
50d Avg. Price691.92
Div / Yield7.72/1.18%
Payout Ratio9.72
EPS-66.52
Total Float-

E-L Financial Corp (OTC:ELFIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

E-L Financial Corp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$-832.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of E-L Financial Corp using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

E-L Financial Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is E-L Financial Corp (OTCPK:ELFIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for E-L Financial Corp

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for E-L Financial Corp (OTCPK:ELFIF)?
A

There are no earnings for E-L Financial Corp

Q
What were E-L Financial Corp’s (OTCPK:ELFIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for E-L Financial Corp

