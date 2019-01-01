QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Elektros Inc is an American Electric Vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elektros Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elektros (ELEK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elektros (OTCPK: ELEK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elektros's (ELEK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elektros.

Q

What is the target price for Elektros (ELEK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elektros

Q

Current Stock Price for Elektros (ELEK)?

A

The stock price for Elektros (OTCPK: ELEK) is $0.167 last updated Today at 8:55:11 PM.

Q

Does Elektros (ELEK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elektros.

Q

When is Elektros (OTCPK:ELEK) reporting earnings?

A

Elektros does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elektros (ELEK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elektros.

Q

What sector and industry does Elektros (ELEK) operate in?

A

Elektros is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.