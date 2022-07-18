ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Elektros Eyes Major Stake In Arizona Solar Power Energy

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 2:53 PM | 28 seconds read
  • Elektros Inc ELEK has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase 60% of Arizona Solar Power Energy Inc.
  • Elektros intends to tap into the demand for solar energy and expects the purchase to bring value to shareholders and overall growth.
  • Both companies look forward to their success in selling to other energy companies as a utility-scale solar application to promote renewable energy.
  • Price Action: ELEK shares are trading higher by 4.05% at $0.095 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsPenny StocksGeneral