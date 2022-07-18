Elektros Eyes Major Stake In Arizona Solar Power Energy

by

Elektros Inc ELEK has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase 60% of Arizona Solar Power Energy Inc .

has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase 60% of . Elektros intends to tap into the demand for solar energy and expects the purchase to bring value to shareholders and overall growth.

Both companies look forward to their success in selling to other energy companies as a utility-scale solar application to promote renewable energy.

Price Action: ELEK shares are trading higher by 4.05% at $0.095 on the last check Monday.

