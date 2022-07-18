Elektros Eyes Major Stake In Arizona Solar Power Energy

- Elektros Inc ELEK has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase 60% of Arizona Solar Power Energy Inc.
- Elektros intends to tap into the demand for solar energy and expects the purchase to bring value to shareholders and overall growth.
- Both companies look forward to their success in selling to other energy companies as a utility-scale solar application to promote renewable energy.
- Price Action: ELEK shares are trading higher by 4.05% at $0.095 on the last check Monday.
Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsPenny StocksGeneral