888 Holdings
(OTCPK:EIHDF)
2.38
00
At close: May 24
4.2195
1.8395[77.29%]
After Hours: 8:34AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.19 - 6.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 446.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 10.3K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E13.01
50d Avg. Price2.52
Div / Yield0.15/6.26%
Payout Ratio81.42
EPS-
Total Float-

888 Holdings (OTC:EIHDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

888 Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of 888 Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

888 Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for 888 Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF)?
A

There are no earnings for 888 Holdings

Q
What were 888 Holdings’s (OTCPK:EIHDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for 888 Holdings

