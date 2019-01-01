888 Holdings (OTC:EIHDF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 888 Holdings
The latest price target for 888 Holdings (OTCPK: EIHDF) was reported by Jefferies on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EIHDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 888 Holdings (OTCPK: EIHDF) was provided by Jefferies, and 888 Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 888 Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 888 Holdings was filed on February 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 888 Holdings (EIHDF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price 888 Holdings (EIHDF) is trading at is $2.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
