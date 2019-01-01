ñol

Equifax
(NYSE:EFX)
206.26
4.03[1.99%]
At close: May 27
206.29
0.0300[0.01%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low204.58 - 208.22
52 Week High/Low185.76 - 300.11
Open / Close204.94 / 206.29
Float / Outstanding108.4M / 122.3M
Vol / Avg.895.1K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap25.2B
P/E33.38
50d Avg. Price213.85
Div / Yield1.56/0.76%
Payout Ratio25.24
EPS1.82
Total Float108.4M

Equifax (NYSE:EFX), Dividends

Equifax issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Equifax generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.73%

Annual Dividend

$1.56

Last Dividend

May 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Equifax Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Equifax (EFX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equifax. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.39 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Equifax (EFX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Equifax ($EFX) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Equifax (EFX) shares by May 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Equifax (EFX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Equifax (EFX) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $0.39

Q
What is the dividend yield for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)?
A

Equifax has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Equifax (EFX) was $0.39 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

