Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-rate
Eaton Vance Floating-rate Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) was reported by Stifel on August 6, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EFT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) was provided by Stifel, and Eaton Vance Floating-rate initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eaton Vance Floating-rate, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eaton Vance Floating-rate was filed on August 6, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eaton Vance Floating-rate (EFT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Eaton Vance Floating-rate (EFT) is trading at is $12.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
