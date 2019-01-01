ñol

Eaton Vance Senior
(NYSE:EFR)
12.10
0.04[0.33%]
At close: May 27
11.6597
-0.4403[-3.64%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low12.08 - 12.22
52 Week High/Low11.55 - 15.6
Open / Close12.08 / 12.11
Float / Outstanding- / 29.8M
Vol / Avg.68.2K / 121.5K
Mkt Cap360.1M
P/E7.45
50d Avg. Price12.85
Div / Yield0.98/8.06%
Payout Ratio53.02
EPS-
Total Float-

Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eaton Vance Senior reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eaton Vance Senior using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Eaton Vance Senior Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Eaton Vance Senior

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR)?
A

There are no earnings for Eaton Vance Senior

Q
What were Eaton Vance Senior’s (NYSE:EFR) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Eaton Vance Senior

