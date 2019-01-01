Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTC:EFBI), Dividends

Eagle Financial Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eagle Financial Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Financial Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 31, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Eagle Financial Bancorp ($EFBI) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) shares by May 13, 2022
The next dividend for Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.07
Eagle Financial Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) was $0.07 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.