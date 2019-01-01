ñol

Eagle Financial Bancorp
(OTCQB:EFBI)
18.00
1.34[8.04%]
At close: May 27
18.60
0.6000[3.33%]
After Hours: 9:21AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17 - 22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.1M / 1.4M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap24.8M
P/E23.68
50d Avg. Price18.91
Div / Yield0.28/1.56%
Payout Ratio26.32
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTC:EFBI), Dividends

Eagle Financial Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eagle Financial Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.49%

Annual Dividend

$0.28

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eagle Financial Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Financial Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Eagle Financial Bancorp ($EFBI) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) shares by May 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCQB:EFBI)?
A

Eagle Financial Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) was $0.07 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

