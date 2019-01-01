ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eagle Financial Bancorp
(OTCQB:EFBI)
18.00
1.34[8.04%]
At close: May 27
18.60
0.6000[3.33%]
After Hours: 9:21AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17 - 22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.1M / 1.4M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap24.8M
P/E23.68
50d Avg. Price18.91
Div / Yield0.28/1.56%
Payout Ratio26.32
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTC:EFBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eagle Financial Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$1.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eagle Financial Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Eagle Financial Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCQB:EFBI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Eagle Financial Bancorp

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCQB:EFBI)?
A

There are no earnings for Eagle Financial Bancorp

Q
What were Eagle Financial Bancorp’s (OTCQB:EFBI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Eagle Financial Bancorp

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.