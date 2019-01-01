QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.48%
52 Wk
16.82 - 18.97
Mkt Cap
28.9M
Payout Ratio
16.53
Open
-
P/E
15.68
EPS
0.3
Shares
1.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc takes deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company offers a variety of deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts and certificates of deposit accounts.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCQB: EFBI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eagle Financial Bancorp's (EFBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eagle Financial Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCQB: EFBI) is $18.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:54:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCQB:EFBI) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Financial Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Financial Bancorp (EFBI) operate in?

A

Eagle Financial Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.