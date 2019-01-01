QQQ
Range
0.36 - 0.36
Vol / Avg.
7K/54.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
51.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.36
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
141.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Essential Energy Services Ltd provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas producers, primarily in Western Canada. It operates through two segments: The Essential Coil Well Service segment provides completion and stimulation services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs and fluid and nitrogen pumpers. The Tryton segment provides downhole tools and rental services in Canada and the United States. The firm generates maximum revenue from the Essential Coil Well Service segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Essential Energy Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Essential Energy Services (EEYUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Essential Energy Services (OTCPK: EEYUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Essential Energy Services's (EEYUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Essential Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Essential Energy Services (EEYUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Essential Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Essential Energy Services (EEYUF)?

A

The stock price for Essential Energy Services (OTCPK: EEYUF) is $0.3632 last updated Today at 2:50:55 PM.

Q

Does Essential Energy Services (EEYUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Essential Energy Services.

Q

When is Essential Energy Services (OTCPK:EEYUF) reporting earnings?

A

Essential Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Essential Energy Services (EEYUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Essential Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Essential Energy Services (EEYUF) operate in?

A

Essential Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.