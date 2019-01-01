QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.47 - 0.48
Vol / Avg.
100K/16.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.66
Mkt Cap
552.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.48
P/E
-
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Firefinch Ltd formerly known as Mali Lithium Ltd is an Australia based mineral exploration company focused on the development of the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in Massigui Gold Project located in the Southern Mali and Dankassa Gold Project situated on the East bank of the Niger River in Southern Mali.

Firefinch Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Firefinch (EEYMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Firefinch (OTCPK: EEYMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Firefinch's (EEYMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Firefinch.

Q

What is the target price for Firefinch (EEYMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Firefinch

Q

Current Stock Price for Firefinch (EEYMF)?

A

The stock price for Firefinch (OTCPK: EEYMF) is $0.4688 last updated Today at 3:06:58 PM.

Q

Does Firefinch (EEYMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Firefinch.

Q

When is Firefinch (OTCPK:EEYMF) reporting earnings?

A

Firefinch does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Firefinch (EEYMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Firefinch.

Q

What sector and industry does Firefinch (EEYMF) operate in?

A

Firefinch is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.