Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Edesa Biotech Questions & Answers
When is Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) reporting earnings?
Edesa Biotech (EDSA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Edesa Biotech’s (NASDAQ:EDSA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $110K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
