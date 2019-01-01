Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting EDSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 716.33% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Edesa Biotech initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Edesa Biotech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Edesa Biotech was filed on December 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Edesa Biotech (EDSA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $16.00. The current price Edesa Biotech (EDSA) is trading at is $1.96, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.