Endeavor Gr Hldgs
(NYSE:EDR)
22.80
0.26[1.15%]
At close: May 27
22.77
-0.0300[-0.13%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low22.5 - 23.34
52 Week High/Low17.42 - 35.28
Open / Close22.53 / 22.77
Float / Outstanding57.8M / 284M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap6.5B
P/E802.83
50d Avg. Price24.68
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.19
Total Float57.8M

Endeavor Gr Hldgs (NYSE:EDR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$40.00

Lowest Price Target1

$25.00

Consensus Price Target1

$27.89

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
53100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Goldman Sachs
  • Deutsche Bank
  • RBC Capital
  • UBS
  • Credit Suisse

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs

Endeavor Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Endeavor Gr Hldgs (EDR)?
A

The latest price target for Endeavor Gr Hldgs (NYSE: EDR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting EDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.19% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Endeavor Gr Hldgs (EDR)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Endeavor Gr Hldgs (NYSE: EDR) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Endeavor Gr Hldgs upgraded their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Endeavor Gr Hldgs (EDR)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Endeavor Gr Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Endeavor Gr Hldgs was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Endeavor Gr Hldgs (EDR) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Endeavor Gr Hldgs (EDR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $30.00 to $29.00. The current price Endeavor Gr Hldgs (EDR) is trading at is $22.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

