Endeavor Gr Hldgs (NYSE:EDR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs
Endeavor Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Endeavor Gr Hldgs (NYSE: EDR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting EDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.19% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Endeavor Gr Hldgs (NYSE: EDR) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Endeavor Gr Hldgs upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Endeavor Gr Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Endeavor Gr Hldgs was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Endeavor Gr Hldgs (EDR) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $30.00 to $29.00. The current price Endeavor Gr Hldgs (EDR) is trading at is $22.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
