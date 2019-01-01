ñol

ECC Capital
(OTCPK:ECRO)
0.05
00
At close: May 26
0.0805
0.0305[61.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

ECC Capital (OTC:ECRO), Dividends

ECC Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ECC Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 14, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ECC Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ECC Capital (ECRO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ECC Capital. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 23, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own ECC Capital (ECRO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ECC Capital (ECRO). The last dividend payout was on June 23, 2011 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next ECC Capital (ECRO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ECC Capital (ECRO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 23, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for ECC Capital (OTCPK:ECRO)?
A

ECC Capital has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ECC Capital (ECRO) was $0.03 and was paid out next on June 23, 2011.

