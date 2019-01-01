QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
ECC Capital Corp is a mortgage real estate investment trust with interest in residential mortgage loans.

ECC Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ECC Capital (ECRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ECC Capital (OTCPK: ECRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ECC Capital's (ECRO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ECC Capital.

Q

What is the target price for ECC Capital (ECRO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ECC Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for ECC Capital (ECRO)?

A

The stock price for ECC Capital (OTCPK: ECRO) is $0.078 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ECC Capital (ECRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 23, 2011 to stockholders of record on June 10, 2011.

Q

When is ECC Capital (OTCPK:ECRO) reporting earnings?

A

ECC Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ECC Capital (ECRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ECC Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does ECC Capital (ECRO) operate in?

A

ECC Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.