ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) was reported by Needham on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting ECOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 136.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) was provided by Needham, and ChannelAdvisor maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ChannelAdvisor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ChannelAdvisor was filed on September 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $35.00. The current price ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) is trading at is $14.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
