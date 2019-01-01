Ebara Corp is a Japan-based company that operates through three business segments. The fluid machinery and systems business provides pumps, compressors, refrigeration, blowers, cooling towers, energy-related systems, machinery plants, and other related solutions. The environmental engineering business is involved in engineering, building, operating, and maintaining environmental and energy-related infrastructure. The precision machinery business develops and manufactures vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, plating systems, and other semiconductor manufacturing equipment and components. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Japan andthe rest of Asia.