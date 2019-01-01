QQQ
Range
23.72 - 24.35
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1K
Div / Yield
0.5/2.05%
52 Wk
18.51 - 29.85
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
27.55
Open
24.35
P/E
14.46
EPS
41.44
Shares
184M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Ebara Corp is a Japan-based company that operates through three business segments. The fluid machinery and systems business provides pumps, compressors, refrigeration, blowers, cooling towers, energy-related systems, machinery plants, and other related solutions. The environmental engineering business is involved in engineering, building, operating, and maintaining environmental and energy-related infrastructure. The precision machinery business develops and manufactures vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, plating systems, and other semiconductor manufacturing equipment and components. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Japan andthe rest of Asia.

Ebara Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ebara (EBCOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ebara (OTCPK: EBCOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ebara's (EBCOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ebara.

Q

What is the target price for Ebara (EBCOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ebara

Q

Current Stock Price for Ebara (EBCOY)?

A

The stock price for Ebara (OTCPK: EBCOY) is $23.72 last updated Today at 5:09:41 PM.

Q

Does Ebara (EBCOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Ebara (OTCPK:EBCOY) reporting earnings?

A

Ebara does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ebara (EBCOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ebara.

Q

What sector and industry does Ebara (EBCOY) operate in?

A

Ebara is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.