eBay
(NASDAQ:EBAY)
48.82
2.35[5.06%]
At close: May 27
49.02
0.2000[0.41%]
After Hours: 7:51PM EDT
Day High/Low47.05 - 48.83
52 Week High/Low43.28 - 81.19
Open / Close47.22 / 48.82
Float / Outstanding559.1M / 559.8M
Vol / Avg.8.7M / 7.4M
Mkt Cap27.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price52.26
Div / Yield0.88/1.80%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.28
Total Float559.1M

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Dividends

eBay issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash eBay generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.60%

Annual Dividend

$0.88

Last Dividend

Mar 10

Next Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

eBay Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next eBay (EBAY) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own eBay (EBAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for eBay ($EBAY) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of eBay (EBAY) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next eBay (EBAY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for eBay (EBAY) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.22

Q
What is the dividend yield for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)?
A

The most current yield for eBay (EBAY) is 1.65% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

