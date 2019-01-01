ñol

Allspring Income
(AMEX:EAD)
7.3201
0.1751[2.45%]
At close: May 27
6.9722
-0.3479[-4.75%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.19 - 7.34
52 Week High/Low6.82 - 9.22
Open / Close7.19 / 7.32
Float / Outstanding- / 60.6M
Vol / Avg.121K / 175.1K
Mkt Cap443.5M
P/E5.08
50d Avg. Price7.5
Div / Yield0.72/9.85%
Payout Ratio47.94
EPS-
Total Float-

Allspring Income (AMEX:EAD), Dividends

Allspring Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Allspring Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.49%

Annual Dividend

$0.7224

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Allspring Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Allspring Income (EAD) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Allspring Income (EAD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Allspring Income ($EAD) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Allspring Income (EAD) shares by June 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Allspring Income (EAD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Allspring Income (EAD) will be on June 10, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Allspring Income (AMEX:EAD)?
A

The most current yield for Allspring Income (EAD) is 10.28% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

