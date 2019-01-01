QQQ
Dynasil Corp of America is a US-based company. It operates in three segments. The Optics segment, which is the key revenue driver, encompasses Dynasil Fused Silica, Evaporated Metal Films, Hilger Crystals, and Optometrics. It manufactures commercial products, including optical crystals for sensing in the security and medical imaging markets, and optical components, optical coatings and optical materials for scientific instrumentation and other applications. The Innovation and Development segment consists of the Radiation Monitoring Devices. The Biomedical segment consists of Dynasil Biomedical, a medical technology incubator that owns rights to certain early-stage medical technologies.

Dynasil Corp of America Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dynasil Corp of America (DYSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dynasil Corp of America (OTCEM: DYSL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dynasil Corp of America's (DYSL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dynasil Corp of America.

Q

What is the target price for Dynasil Corp of America (DYSL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dynasil Corp of America

Q

Current Stock Price for Dynasil Corp of America (DYSL)?

A

The stock price for Dynasil Corp of America (OTCEM: DYSL) is $2.4 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:39:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dynasil Corp of America (DYSL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dynasil Corp of America.

Q

When is Dynasil Corp of America (OTCEM:DYSL) reporting earnings?

A

Dynasil Corp of America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dynasil Corp of America (DYSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dynasil Corp of America.

Q

What sector and industry does Dynasil Corp of America (DYSL) operate in?

A

Dynasil Corp of America is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.