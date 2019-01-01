Dynasil Corp of America is a US-based company. It operates in three segments. The Optics segment, which is the key revenue driver, encompasses Dynasil Fused Silica, Evaporated Metal Films, Hilger Crystals, and Optometrics. It manufactures commercial products, including optical crystals for sensing in the security and medical imaging markets, and optical components, optical coatings and optical materials for scientific instrumentation and other applications. The Innovation and Development segment consists of the Radiation Monitoring Devices. The Biomedical segment consists of Dynasil Biomedical, a medical technology incubator that owns rights to certain early-stage medical technologies.