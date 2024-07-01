Why Datasea (DTSS) Stock Is Rising During Monday's Session

Loading... Loading...

Datasea Inc DTSS shares are trading higher by 37% to $6.17 during Monday’s session after the company announced three sales agreements with its Chinese subsidiaries, totaling approximately $61.7 million.

Datasea’s subsidiary Guozhong Haoze secured a $30 million contract with Shenzhen Juhaowan Technology Co., Ltd. on May 15, 2024, to provide 5G AI multimodal communication services over 12 months. Similarly, Datasea’s Heilongjiang Xunrui subsidiary signed a $30 million contract with Shenzhen Yuzhongqing Technology Co., Ltd. on May 13.

Additionally, the company’s Shuhai Jingwei subsidiary finalized a $1.7 million agreement with Tianjin Qianli Culture Communication Co., Ltd. on June 8, to supply high-tech acoustic products, including air disinfection machines and sleep aids, by December 31.

CEO Liu Zhixin highlighted the significance of these deals, projecting a boost in customer orders and market traction for both 5G AI communications and acoustic product segments, driven by their innovative value in the 5G and healthy living markets.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DTSS has a 52-week high of $20.29 and a 52-week low of $1.42.