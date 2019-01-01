DATATRAK International Inc is a US-based technology and services company that delivers eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. The services provided by the company include training services, cloud delivery, learning center, trial design services, and others. The clinical solutions provided by the company include CTMS, EDC and Medical Coding, Risk-Based Monitoring, Randomization and Trial Supply Management, Medical Imaging Capture, Trial Design, and Training. It operates in one business segment namely, eClinical solutions business.