QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
DATATRAK International Inc is a US-based technology and services company that delivers eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. The services provided by the company include training services, cloud delivery, learning center, trial design services, and others. The clinical solutions provided by the company include CTMS, EDC and Medical Coding, Risk-Based Monitoring, Randomization and Trial Supply Management, Medical Imaging Capture, Trial Design, and Training. It operates in one business segment namely, eClinical solutions business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DATATRAK International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DATATRAK International (DTRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DATATRAK International (OTCPK: DTRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DATATRAK International's (DTRK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DATATRAK International.

Q

What is the target price for DATATRAK International (DTRK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DATATRAK International

Q

Current Stock Price for DATATRAK International (DTRK)?

A

The stock price for DATATRAK International (OTCPK: DTRK) is $6.5 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:26:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DATATRAK International (DTRK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DATATRAK International.

Q

When is DATATRAK International (OTCPK:DTRK) reporting earnings?

A

DATATRAK International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DATATRAK International (DTRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DATATRAK International.

Q

What sector and industry does DATATRAK International (DTRK) operate in?

A

DATATRAK International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.