DTE Energy
(NYSE:DTE)
134.30
1.11[0.83%]
At close: May 27
134.30
00
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low132.57 - 134.34
52 Week High/Low108.22 - 140.23
Open / Close132.76 / 134.3
Float / Outstanding170.8M / 193.7M
Vol / Avg.932.2K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap26B
P/E29.98
50d Avg. Price132.34
Div / Yield3.54/2.64%
Payout Ratio82.14
EPS2.03
Total Float170.8M

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), Dividends

DTE Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DTE Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.94%

Annual Dividend

$3.54

Last Dividend

Mar 21

Next Dividend

Jun 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

DTE Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next DTE Energy (DTE) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own DTE Energy (DTE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for DTE Energy ($DTE) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of DTE Energy (DTE) shares by June 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next DTE Energy (DTE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for DTE Energy (DTE) will be on June 17, 2022 and will be $0.89

Q
What is the dividend yield for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)?
A

The most current yield for DTE Energy (DTE) is 2.71% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

