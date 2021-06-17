Deswell Industries Acquires Equipment For Electronics And Plastics Divisions
- Deswell Industries Inc (NASDAQ: DSWL) acquired new manufacturing equipment at its electronics and plastics divisions.
- It acquired two Panasonic SMT (Surface Mount Technology) placement systems for the electronic division for CNY2.6 million.
- It also acquired two HaiTian new generation 800 tons injection molding machines with 2 Star Seiki high-speed five-axis servo robots for the plastic division for CNY2.8 million.
- Deswell expects to install the new equipment at the respective manufacturing facilities in August 2021.
- Deswell held $20.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: DSWL shares traded lower by 0.48% at $4.77 on the last check Thursday.
