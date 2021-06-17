 Skip to main content

Deswell Industries Acquires Equipment For Electronics And Plastics Divisions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
  • Deswell Industries Inc (NASDAQ: DSWLacquired new manufacturing equipment at its electronics and plastics divisions.
  • It acquired two Panasonic SMT (Surface Mount Technology) placement systems for the electronic division for CNY2.6 million.
  • It also acquired two HaiTian new generation 800 tons injection molding machines with 2 Star Seiki high-speed five-axis servo robots for the plastic division for CNY2.8 million.
  • Deswell expects to install the new equipment at the respective manufacturing facilities in August 2021.
  • Deswell held $20.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: DSWL shares traded lower by 0.48% at $4.77 on the last check Thursday.

