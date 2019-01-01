ñol

DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund
(NYSE:DSL)
13.3305
0.1005[0.76%]
At close: May 27
13.23
-0.1005[-0.75%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low13.27 - 13.43
52 Week High/Low12.76 - 18.55
Open / Close13.32 / 13.35
Float / Outstanding102M / 102M
Vol / Avg.504.9K / 419.2K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E3.79
50d Avg. Price13.64
Div / Yield1.32/9.89%
Payout Ratio38.64
EPS-
Total Float102M

DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL), Dividends

DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.76%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (DSL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (DSL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund ($DSL) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (DSL) shares by May 12, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (DSL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (DSL) will be on May 11, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL)?
A

DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (DSL) was $0.11 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

