Daiwa Securities Group (OTC:DSEEY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$158.1B
Earnings History
Daiwa Securities Group Questions & Answers
When is Daiwa Securities Group (OTCPK:DSEEY) reporting earnings?
Daiwa Securities Group (DSEEY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Daiwa Securities Group (OTCPK:DSEEY)?
The Actual EPS was $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Daiwa Securities Group’s (OTCPK:DSEEY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.4B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
