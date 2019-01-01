ñol

Daiwa Securities Group
(OTCPK:DSEEY)
4.935
0.123[2.56%]
At close: May 27
6.21
1.2750[25.84%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low4.88 - 5.02
52 Week High/Low4.56 - 6.5
Open / Close4.94 / 4.93
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.3K / 7.5K
Mkt Cap7.3B
P/E7.5
50d Avg. Price5.2
Div / Yield0.38/7.68%
Payout Ratio50.28
EPS17.87
Total Float-

Daiwa Securities Group (OTC:DSEEY), Dividends

Daiwa Securities Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Daiwa Securities Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Daiwa Securities Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Daiwa Securities Group (DSEEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa Securities Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Daiwa Securities Group (DSEEY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa Securities Group (DSEEY). The last dividend payout was on December 14, 2010 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Daiwa Securities Group (DSEEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa Securities Group (DSEEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on December 14, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Daiwa Securities Group (OTCPK:DSEEY)?
A

The most current yield for Daiwa Securities Group (DSEEY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 14, 2010

