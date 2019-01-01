Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Durect
Durect Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting DRRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 923.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Durect reiterated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Durect, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Durect was filed on May 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Durect (DRRX) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Durect (DRRX) is trading at is $0.59, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
