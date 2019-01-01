DRDGold (NYSE:DRD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DRDGold
DRDGold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.25 expecting DRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 172.59% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and DRDGold maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DRDGold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DRDGold was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DRDGold (DRD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $18.25. The current price DRDGold (DRD) is trading at is $6.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.