ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Deutsche Post
(OTCPK:DPSTF)
41.09
0.72[1.78%]
At close: May 27
42.2003
1.1103[2.70%]
After Hours: 9:00AM EDT
Day High/Low40.48 - 41.09
52 Week High/Low38.46 - 72.01
Open / Close40.48 / 41.09
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 12.7K
Mkt Cap50.4B
P/E9.96
50d Avg. Price43.45
Div / Yield1.9/4.61%
Payout Ratio34.97
EPS0.88
Total Float-

Deutsche Post (OTC:DPSTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Deutsche Post reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$20B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Deutsche Post using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Deutsche Post Questions & Answers

Q
When is Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Deutsche Post

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Deutsche Post

Q
What were Deutsche Post’s (OTCPK:DPSTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Deutsche Post

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.